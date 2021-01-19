Apple extends Display Backlight Service Program for 13-inch MacBook Pro; now offers 5-year coverage

This program is available globally, so all users of the 2016 MacBook Pro 13-inch laptops having display issues are covered under it.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro: The Display Backlight Service Program by iPhone maker Apple for its 13-inch MacBook Pro models has been extended to five years from the previous four. With this, the coverage for display issues in laptops, like complete stopping of the functioning of the backlight or vertical brightness at the bottom of the display would increase. Some models of the 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro, having two and four Thunderbolt 3 ports are covered under this program. When the issue had first surfaced, Cupertino had announced four years of free service, and it has now extended it to five.

The support page of the tech giant says that the issue in display might crop in a very small percentage of models of the laptop, and has now been updated to inform users that the program has been extended by a year. The programme covers the models of 13-inch MacBook Pro sold between October 2016 and February 2018.

This program is available globally, so all users of the 2016 MacBook Pro 13-inch laptops having display issues are covered under it. However, the extension of the display program does not mean that the standard warranty cover for the MacBook Pro models has also been extended. Under the program, in the initial phase, the users who got the issue fixed by paying for it are also eligible to ask Apple for a refund. Apart from that, eligible users of the models can get their laptops fixed by making use of the program either within five years of the first retail sale of their laptops or three years from the date when the program began, i.e. May 2019, with the longer time frame being applicable.

Users eligible for this program and facing this issue can head to the nearest Apple-authorised service provider. However, users must back up their data before they go to get their laptop fixed.