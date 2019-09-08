Apple event to be live-streamed on YouTube for the first time ever

In 2018, the Cupertino based tech giant also unveiled iPhone XR which was a cheaper model with LCD display and single camera at the rear end of the phone. (Image: Youtube screengrab )

Apple for the first time ever will be live streaming its upcoming annual launch event on YouTube. By broadcasting the event live on the streaming platform, Apple hopes to get much more viewership than previous years. Apple fans can set a reminder of the event on YouTube. The event will take place on September 10 when Apple will launch its new iPhone which could be called the iPhone 11.

Last year, Apple had released iPhone XS and XS Max which were successors of iPhone X. In the same year, the Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled iPhone XR which was a cheaper model with LCD display and single camera at the rear end of the phone.

Reports suggest that Apple will maintain its tradition of launching three new iPhones. According to leaks, the successor of the iPhone XS and XS Max might have triple cameras at the back. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that the new range of iPhones will support reverse wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging means the ability of iPhone to act as a charger to charge any other wireless device.

Apple fans across the world wait for this event as they look forward to all the new gadgets being launched by the company, especially iPhones. Over the years, Apple has been criticized for the high prices of iPhones. The tech giant has been in a spot of bother as iPhone sales were at their lowest since 2015 during the January to March quarter. However, with the new iPhone range coming out soon the company will be hoping to climb to the top once again.

Recently, Apple introduced its streaming service which could rival against Netflix, Amazon Prime, and many other OTT platforms. Apple fans will have to watch the event for further details regarding the same.