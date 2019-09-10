Apple Event September 2019 Live Streaming: When & where to watch the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro launch

(Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Series, Apple Watch 5 Launch Event Live Streaming: Apple will launch the 2019 iPhone models at its ‘By innovation only’ event today at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. But the event will not be limited to just the iPhone models as Apple will likely launch new Apple Watch and Apple TV models. The event is scheduled to start at 10 am PT, which translates to 10.30 pm IST, Tuesday. In case, you are enthusiastic about Apple’s big event, here is the list of platforms and devices that will stream today’s event:

When to watch Apple iPhone 11 event:

Apple has scheduled the iPhone 11 Pro event to start at 10 am PT. In India, this timing will be 10.30 am IST on Tuesday, September 10. The event is highly likely to begin on time via the live stream, which goes live about half an hour before.

Where to watch Apple iPhone 11 event:

Apple has loosened up a lot over previous years in terms of accepting other platforms to stream its events live. This time, Apple is choosing YouTube, among existing platforms, to live stream the iPhone 11 launch. This means you can just open the YouTube app and start watching the iPhone event, regardless of the devices that Apple recommends. From a phone as top-end as an iPhone or Pixel or Galaxy device to a feature phone such as Jio Phone will be able to stream the event live via YouTube. You can also watch Apple event on TV sets that come preloaded with YouTube app, in addition to Amazon Fire TV sticks.

But, in any case, the live stream will also be available on Apple Events website. The stream via this website can be viewed on iPhone, Mac, and iPod touch models via the Apple Events app and Safari browser. Users who prefer other browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will also be able to watch the event on Android devices. Apple TV owners will need to open the Apple Events app to begin watching the stream. You can alternatively follow FE Tech for live updates from the event.

While there is still some time before the event starts, here is why this year’s iPhone models may not turn Apple’s business around much.