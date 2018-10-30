Apple event October 2018 LIVE updates: How to watch live unveiling of new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

Apple October event starts 7:30 pm IST

Apple is set to launch the 2018 versions of the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini that will borrow Face ID from iPhone X and higher models. Among these is also the iPad mini that is speculated to make an appearance at the event. All the eyes are, however, set on the MacBook Air 2018 model that will replace the forlorn MacBook Air that launched. Apple was earlier expected to unveil the new iPad Pros and MacBooks at the iPhone event in September. However, the company chose to drop the announcement out of the blue giving rise to all the speculations again after they were waning eventually.

Apple Event October 2018: When and How to Watch

The Apple October 30 event will begin at 7:30 pm IST at an opera house in Brooklyn. The company has chosen the venue to add to the purpose of the event – launching new iPad Pros with a new Apple Pencil that is said to support gestures. The iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iPod touch users (with iOS 9.0 and macOS 10.11) can open Safari browser and navigate to the Apple website to begin the live stream.

The Apple event can also be live-streamed on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browsers. The Apple TV users can watch the live stream on a big screen using AirPlay.

Apple Event October 2018: What to Expect

At least three new models are expected to come out of Apple’s event today – a new iPad Pro, new MacBook Air, and a new Apple Pencil. The major change that will be arriving on the iPad Pro is said to be the departure of the Home button, as well as Touch ID, to make way for Face ID, Apple’s facial scanning technology. The MacBook models are also likely to be updated with the Face ID features. The chipsets on all the products will be updated. The Apple Pencil is also speculated to come with support for gestures that will further enhance the productivity on iPads.