Apple event October 2018 LIVE updates: How to watch live unveiling of new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

Apple is set to launch the 2018 versions of the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini that will borrow Face ID from iPhone X and higher models. Among these is also the iPad mini that is speculated to make an appearance at the event. All the eyes are, however, set on the MacBook Air 2018 model that will replace the forlorn MacBook Air that launched. Apple was earlier expected to unveil the new iPad Pros and MacBooks at the iPhone event in September. However, the company chose to drop the announcement out of the blue giving rise to all the speculations again after they were waning eventually.
Apple Event October 2018: When and How to Watch
The Apple October 30 event will begin at 7:30 pm IST at an opera house in Brooklyn. The company has chosen the venue to add to the purpose of the event – launching new iPad Pros with a new Apple Pencil that is said to support gestures. The iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iPod touch users (with iOS 9.0 and macOS 10.11) can open Safari browser and navigate to the Apple website to begin the live stream.
The Apple event can also be live-streamed on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browsers. The Apple TV users can watch the live stream on a big screen using AirPlay.
Apple Event October 2018: What to Expect
At least three new models are expected to come out of Apple’s event today – a new iPad Pro, new MacBook Air, and a new Apple Pencil. The major change that will be arriving on the iPad Pro is said to be the departure of the Home button, as well as Touch ID, to make way for Face ID, Apple’s facial scanning technology. The MacBook models are also likely to be updated with the Face ID features. The chipsets on all the products will be updated. The Apple Pencil is also speculated to come with support for gestures that will further enhance the productivity on iPads.
The MacBook Air offers the freedom of portability. Our customers love the Mac and one in particular - the MacBook Air, says Cook.
The MacBook Air is groundbreaking and immensely thin. It has a great unibody design and has an all-day battery life. MacBook Air has become the most beloved Mac notebook ever.
'Less indeed could be more'.
After a video preserving the memoirs from the times when MacBook was first developed, Cook is talking the numbers. Over 76 per cent users in China use MacBook, pushing the company to have sold 1 million Macs."We are so incredibly proud of this," Cook says. The macOS Mojave is the best version of macOS by far, Cook adds.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is on the stage talking about New York. It is a "vibrant" place and Apple is holding the event in an opera house called the Brooklyn Academy of Music. "Apple's focus has always been to provide people with tools to unleash their creativity", Cook says.
Apple has kicked off the event with a landscape video of New York. One of the busiest cities in the world, New York is the best place that Apple chose to unveil the new iPad Pros and MacBook Air models.
Less than five minutes for the event to begin. Jony Ive is around the stage. It seems he will kick off the event or maybe later joined by Tim Cook, maybe? Jony Ive is the CDO of Apple and plays a major role in how Apple products are designed.
Here is one of the new Apple logo designs that are being repeatedly played on the screen
Here is one of the new Apple logo designs that are being repeatedly played on the screen
Here is one of the new Apple logo designs that are being repeatedly played on the screen
The key Apple people including Craig Federighi, Jon Ive, and Phil Schiller are present in the event. Federighi could even be seen riding a scooter around the sideways at the event with the new MacBook Air model in the basket. A short glimpse at the MacBook Air revealed the grey variant not having been ruled out. However, Apple could choose to launch a new colour variant for the MacBook Air.
Apple is playing the slideshow of some of the newly-crafted logos that denote the Apple Pencil. Apple Pencil will be launched with the iPad Pro and is said to come with gesture support, in addition to improved internals.
The new iPad Pro model will let go of the Home button and also the Touch ID in an attempt to unify the features as much as possible on the entire lineup. Apple removed the Home button completely on this year's iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr to streamline the design that includes a big notch on the top of the display.
The Apple MacBook Air first generation was launched in 2008 and has been updated since then. However, the design and other features have remained to be the same all these years, off-putting a lot of potential buyers who rather go for it than buying the pricier MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air 2018 model is speculated to bring a better display, better processor, and more importantly, support for Face ID.
The Apple event is scheduled to start in a little more than half an hour. Media is entering the hallway inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music where Apple is expected to begin the keynote. The iPad Pros have been really fruitful for the company, however, with the shrinking market share, the company is redeveloping how the customers should feel the need of owning a tablet.
The October event by Apple is being hosted in an opera house in Brooklyn, a totally different place to conduct the launch of its iPad models that Apple touts take 'creativity' to the next level. This time Apple is also focusing on revamping the Apple Pencil, which is widely used on iPad Pro and iPad models. The Apple Pencil is said to come with gesture support this time, allowing the users to change the stroke of the virtual pencil by just swiping up and down. We will have the details clear as and when Apple kicks off the event.