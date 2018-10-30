Apple event October 2018: iPad Pro 2018, MacBook Air 2018, and everything else you can expect

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 11:27 AM

The event is being held at an opera house in Brooklyn, suggesting Apple is pushing products focused on creativity and the arts.

iPad Pro 2018 (Representational image)

New iPads and Mac computers are expected Tuesday as part of an Apple event in New York.

As overall tablet sales decline, Apple has been promoting its high-end iPad Pro as ideal for artists, photographers and other creators. A new model is expected, as the last update came nearly 17 months ago.

READ ALSO| Apple October event: New iPad Pro, MacBook models to come out from under iPhone’s shadow

There’s been speculation the new iPad Pro will adopt features found in the latest iPhones, including facial-recognition technology to unlock the device. Apple isn’t giving details about the event.

Apple may also release a new Mac, including a MacBook Air laptop, though higher-end MacBook Pro laptops just got refreshed in July.

