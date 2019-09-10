Apple Event 2019 Live: Could iPhone 11 models be a shot in Tim Cook-led company’s arm?

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Launch Live Updates: Apple will enter the arena again with brand new three iPhone models at its ‘By innovation only’ event. At least three models are rumoured to see the light of day today at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino. CEO Tim Cook will deliver his keynote speech, much like the previous ones, to highlight how iPhone, as a smartphone, has always been a pioneer in the technology world. The iPhone shipments have been seeing a persistent decline, adding to the company’s heap of worries over slump in revenue growth. And while Apple will continue the tradition of revamping its iPhone series, Cook is likely to take a reasonable amount of time during today’s speech to reiterate the fresh efforts in software and streaming business, including Apple TV+.

There have already been a horde of rumours suggesting the design of the new iPhone models, their price, their availability, and everything else that just remains to be officially confirmed by Apple later today. The event starts at 10 am PT, which will be 10.30 pm IST, Tuesday in India. For the first time, Apple will be streaming the event live on YouTube, eliminating the limitations, which includes, but are not limited to, having an Apple device. Since YouTube is available even on a feature phone such as KaiOS-powered Jio Phone, almost everyone can watch the event live.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Expectations

As the name suggests, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the top-notch model among the three and will also be the priciest. The iPhone 11 Pro, rumoured to start for $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,000) while the iPhone 11, the cheapest of the lot, is said to be priced at $749 (roughly Rs 53,600) onwards. The baseline variant is likely to be the iPhone 11 Pro, which will reportedly start at $999 (roughly Rs 71,900). The iPhone 11 will replace iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 Pro will replace the iPhone XS, and lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro Max will replace the most premium model, the iPhone XS Max.

All three iPhone models will be powered by Apple A13 chipset but will miss out on 5G modem chips this year. According to Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple is poised to launch its first 5G iPhone models next year, after noting down important points during its holding pattern. There will be major focus on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality capabilities of the upcoming iPhone models.

But more than the performance of the 2019 iPhone models, eyes will be on what Apple has to offer in the camera department. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that there will be radical changes on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While the first one will add another camera at the back, as opposed to a single one on the iPhone XR, the other two will be Apple’s first products with three main cameras. Multiple renders have shown a design, which has been subject to unsavoury criticism, that includes a protruding camera island in a ‘squircle’ shape housing three sensors aligned in alternate succession.

New OLED panels are also said to be present on the top two models while the cheapest iPhone 11 model will pack a LCD display, much like last year. Moreover, Apple will be ditching 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch on the new models, the first instance of which were spotted in an iOS 13 beta preview. A major chunk of rumours also suggested Apple is packing the new iPhone models with reverse charging for accessories and smartphones from other brands, in addition to support for Apple Pencil. However, a last minute scoop from renowned analyst Kuo disputes these rumours. In any case, we will hear what all Apple has to offer with the iPhone 11 series phones at the event.

Apple is also highly expected to announce the pricing of its high-stakes streaming service called Apple TV+, which features big budget shows starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey.

