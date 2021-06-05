Apple employees write to CEO Tim Cook against order asking them to return to office in September

However, there has been no response from Apple regarding this letter.

Apple: Employees working for smartphone giant Apple are looking for a flexible working approach as they have written to CEO Tim Cook against the company’s decision to call employees to office three days a week starting September. The letter reportedly cites employees as saying that Apple’s stance on remote work or location-flexible work has caused several employees to quit, as the lack of inclusivity in this policy is making employees feel like they can either work for Cupertino or they can choose their family, well-being and the ability to do their best work, but not both.

The letter follows days after the announcement by Cook telling employees that starting in September, they would have to attend office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, allowing most employees to work remotely only two days a week. Alternatively, based on their manager’s approval, they would also have the option to work remotely for two week in a year.

While this policy is much more lenient than Apple’s rigid anti-remote work stance before the pandemic, the policy is still much more conservative as compared to the flexibility that other tech giants like Facebook and Twitter are allowing now that they have told employees that they are allowed to continue remote work even after the pandemic ends.

The employees further stated in the internal letter that over the past year, they received many messages along the lines of executives saying that they knew employees wanted to reconnect again in person, when there were no messages acknowledging that what the employees were feeling was in fact opposite of this. This, they said, made them feel unheard as well as ignored, and also highlighted the stark contrast between the way executives and employees of Apple viewed remote working.

The letter was written after a slack channel “remote work advocates” was started, of which 2,800 employees were members, and as many as 80 employees were involved in the writing and editing of this letter to CEO Cook.

Formally requesting that Cupertino reconsider its stance on remote working, the employees stated that it was important that the company addressed the different needs of different employees so that its diversity and inclusivity in the task force could be maintained.

However, there has been no response from Apple regarding this letter.