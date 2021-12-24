Apple Days sale: iPhone 13, iPad 2021, M1 MacBook Air get big discounts; check details

Here’s your chance to grab your favourite Apple device at never-before seen prices.

Waiting for discounts to purchase that Apple product? Well wait no more. Vijay Sales has launched its year-end Apple Days offers, both online and offline, that will run from today to December 31.

The retailer is promoting special pricing on iPhones and other Apple products such as the Watch Series 7, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, iPads, and MacBooks.

The iPhone 13 is available at an effective price of Rs 69,900, which can be further sweetened by using exchange value price.

During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone 13 Mini will be available at Rs 60,400, while the iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 108,900, iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 118,400, iPhone 11 at Rs 43, 400, and iPhone 12 at Rs 56,200.

HDFC Bank cardholders can avail themselves of a cashback offer for up to Rs 10,000.

iPhone 13 at Rs 61,900: Here’s how the deal works

The iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs 79,900, can be grabbed for a mere Rs 61,900. The device is being offered at a deal price of Rs 75,900. Additionally, HDFC Bank customers can opt for avail a Rs 6,000 cashback. For exchange with an old, working smartphone, prices will be slashed by another Rs 5,000, topped off by another discount of Rs 3,000.

The cashback for the iPhone 13 Mini is Rs 6,000, while that for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max is Rs 5,000. The iPhone 11 has a cashback of Rs 4,000.

The iPad 9th Gen is available at Rs 26,600, including a Rs 3,000 HDFC Bank cashback. The iPad Air 4th Gen can be grabbed for Rs 46,900, including a Rs 4,000-cashback, while the iPad Pro is available for Rs 63,500 with a cashback of Rs 4,000.

The MacBook Air M1 is available at its lowest ever price of Rs 77,610, offered with a cashback of Rs 6,000. The MacBook Pro M1 is selling at Rs 103,610 with a cashback of Rs 7,000. On the other hand, a cashback of Rs 10,000 means the MacBook Pro M1 Pro is available at Rs 171,200.

The Apple Watch Series 7, with a cashback of Rs 3,000 for HDFC Bank customers, is available at Rs 36,100. The Apple Watch SE comes with a cashback of Rs 2,000 for Rs 25,900. Additionally, the AirPods Pro can be grabbed for a lowly Rs 17,990 with a cashback of Rs 2,500.