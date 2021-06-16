Apple continues to be market leader in tablet sales, this is the most popular iPad

Apple iPad Pro

Apple made the most of the tablet market, that’s been growing steadily, despite a raging global pandemic launching four new iPad models since March. These include two iPad Pro and one ‘regular’ budget iPad and one iPad Air model.

Turns out, the entry-level 10.2 inch (8th gen) iPad is the most popular iPad in the world currently, as per data released by Counterpoint Research. According to senior analyst Liz Lee, the basic iPad model accounted for 56 percent of the Apple iPad sales in Q1 2021.

Next up are iPad Air and iPad pro series iPad models with 19 and 18 percent share but significantly less than the most popular model. Lee further said customers’ leaning towards portability and price, made iPad 8 the top-selling model.

iPad Air 4 launched in October 2020 also became a hit with high specifications and cost-effectiveness and emerged as the fourth position holder.

Overall for Apple the iPad market grew by 19 per cent Year-on-Year in 2020 as spur in remote work, online education, and extended stay-at-home protocols increased the demand for large-screen gadgets. In 2020, Apple sold 33 per cent more iPads worldwide than in 2019 and expanded its share to 37 per cent in Q1 2021. While Apple continues to be the market leader, Samsung comes next with 20 per cent share followed by Lenovo with 9 per cent market share. Amazon (9 percent) and Huawei (5 percent) occupy the fourth and fifth spots. The other brands occupy the remaining 20 per cent market share said the Counterpoint report.