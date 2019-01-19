Apple contagion: iPhone manufacturer Foxconn may delay hiring timeline for New Wisconsin plant (File)

Foxconn Technology Group may delay its timeline for hiring workers at its new Wisconsin plant, adding to mounting gloom over the state of the technology industry and global trade.

The biggest assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones, known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in Taiwan and Asia, said it has “adjusted” the timeframe for recruitment and hiring at its $10 billion manufacturing facility in the U.S. state.

“While Foxconn remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin, we have adjusted our recruitment and hiring timeline,” the company said in a statement Friday. “We need to have the agility to adapt to a range of factors, including global economic conditions.”

The company, which set up its North American headquarters in Milwaukee, said the factory has already created more than 1,000 jobs since it broke ground in June. Foxconn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement comes amid mounting signals demand for Apple’s iPhone is flagging. Apple is said to plan hiring cutbacks for some divisions while Foxconn was said to have cut 50,000 contract workers at its most important iPhone factory at Zhengzhou, China, since October, according to a Nikkei report.