Apple confirms WWDC 2022 date: What to expect

Apple will host the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 from June 6 to June 10, the tech giant has confirmed.

The annual developer event is Apple’s biggest show. The event for developers will be hosted virtually this year, with Apple showcasing glimpses of new iOS 16 features to be released later this year for the iPhone 14 Series and other models.

Apple uses the WWDC platform to showcase its latest innovations in iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It also gives developers access to Apple engineers and technologies for ideas to create apps and interactive experiences. Apple is expected to showcase the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 at the WWDC 2022.

“WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing Susan Prescott said.

“We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energised by their experience.”

The company said its growing global community of over 30 million developers will “gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality”. Apple will also host a special day for developers and students on June 6 at Apple Park to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos.

“For the third year, Apple will also support students who love to code with the Swift Student Challenge. Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun. For this year’s challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25,” Apple said in a statement.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will put focus on software at the conference. Apple is also likely to announce a new Mac Pro with the high-end M1 Ultra chip. Apple launched the M1 Ultra chip earlier in 2022 with the Mac Studio and the Studio Display.