Apple confirms USB Type-C charger for iPhones, says it has no other option than to comply with EU

Not very happy though but Apple has finally agreed to comply with the new EU law that mandates all phones to have USB Type-C charger by 2024. Apple’s senior VP Greg Joswiak has told an International daily that the company has “no choice” other than to comply with the new law by EU.

“Obviously, we’ll have to comply; we have no choice,” Greg told Wall Street Journal on being asked if they would replace the Lightning charger. While the company has agreed to adopt Type-C chargers, it has also made it clear that it isn’t very happy about it.

Upon being asked when can one expect to USB Type-C chargers, Joswiak replied “the Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers.” He did not clear if the phones sold outside European Union member countries would also drop the Apple’s own Lightning chargers. He also agreed that there have been disagreements between Apple and EU over the new rule. Joswiak said that replacing all the Lightning chargers with Type-C would cause lot of e-waste.

The European Union earlier this month passed a new law mandating all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to have a single standard charger from 2024. The law was supported by a vote of 602 in favour. The laptop makers have been given extra time till early 2026 to join the bandwagon. The policymakers believe that a single standard chargers will help improve consumer experience, reduce e-wastage and also reduce costs for consumers.

The move is going to majorly affect Apple as most of the Android phones coming today have Type-C chargers. The new rule has pushed Apple to drop its Lightning port chargers and adopt Type-C charger like many of its other competitors. Apple currently uses Type-C chargers for its iPads and laptops. The latest iPhones also support wireless charging which Apple is expected to drop fully in the near future.