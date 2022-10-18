Apple confirms iPhone 14 series is affected by ‘SIM not supported’ bug

Apple has acknowledged a new iOS 16 bug that is causing some users of the iPhone 14 series to see a random message that reads “SIM not supported” on their device. The company has accepted the bug and said that it is investigating the issue.

According to a memo from Apple acquired by MacRumours, the company suggests iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max use the updated software. It adds that the issue isn’t hardware-related. While the investigation is underway, the company advises users to wait until the message disappears. If the message persists, Apple stresses not to restore the device. Instead, the company wants users to head to an Apple Store or authorised Apple service provider and request for technical assistance. Apple is said to be working on the patch fix for this bug and could release it by the end of this month.

iPhone 14 has had a rocky road since its launch. The users have reported of several bugs like issues with the phone’s activations or shaky cameras. Some iPhone 14 users were seen facing activation or migration issues with their phones. Apple has acknowledged the bug and has fixed it with a patch fix in its iOS 16.0.1 update.

The new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 went on sale globally, including in India, in September. Those wanting to buy the devices can get them from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple Store Online. Apple has unveiled four phones under its iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. T. While the non-Pro models are more or less the same as last year’s iPhones, the Pro models come with a few nifty changes like an adaptive notch called Dynamic Island and an always-on display.

