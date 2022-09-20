Apple confirms iPhone 14 Pro camera prone to shake, rattle in apps like TikTok and Instagram; fix for issue on the way

Several early buyers of iPhone 14 Pro were facing a problem with their iPhones when trying to click a photo or shoot a video using third-party apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram recently. They reported issues like camera shaking, rattling, and even making “strange mechanical noises” when using the camera of third-party apps. The good news is that Apple has finally acknowledged the issue and confirmed to roll out a bug fix for it next week.

First reported by 9to5mac, the issue doesn’t seem to be affecting the main camera app of the phone. It happens only when user is accessing Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok camera apps. In few of the videos shared by some users, it is seen that the photos appear shaky and videos are unfit for posting. In one of the videos shared by a TikTok user Damian Munoz, the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera module is also seen rattling alongside the app-camera issue.

In an email response to The Verge, Apple has said that it is aware of the bug and will release an update to fix next week. While there were previous reports that suggested that this could be a compatibility issue of third-party apps with new iOS 16 update, with Apple now releasing the update it looks like the problem is with the iPhone and its API. While Apple has given no clarification on what exactly is causing this issue, various reports have it that it could be a problem with phone’s optical stabilization system.

This isn’t the first issue that the new iPhones are facing. Apple last week released iOS 16.0.1 that fixed a flaw in phone camera’s landscape orientation. Users were facing an issue with photos when clicked by zooming in landscape mode on iPhone 14 Pro Max. The photos appeared soft. Apple in the same update also fixed an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.