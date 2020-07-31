Apple confirms iPhone 12 launch is delayed; here’s why

Apple has shown signs of shrugging off the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent slump in the global economy.

The launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed in an unprecedented turn of events in Apple’s history. There is enough evidence to back the claim that 2020 is an extraordinary year and now the move by Apple to delay the iPhone 12 that was scheduled to be launched in early September like all other years in the past, only confirms it. The decision was made public by the Apple CFO, Luca Maestri in the company’s quarterly earnings release. However, Maestri did not reveal the real reason behind the delay but a Wall Street Journal report earlier this month had suggested that the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the supply chains, thereby disrupting Apple’s plan for mass production of iPhone 12.

Another hint of iPhone 12 delay came from the quarterly earnings released from a world’s leading chipmaker — Qualcomm which in its report had highlighted a “partial impact from the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch” for its fourth-quarter projections.

Meanwhile, if rumors are to be believed Apple is set to unveil as many as four new iPhones this year including the much-awaited iPhone 12 which will mark an unprecedented event in Apple. The delay with iPhone 12 will not be the first time for Apple as the iPhone X and iPhone XR were also delayed in arrival for the sale albeit they were launched in September month which has been a typical time for an iPhone release.

Meanwhile, Apple has shown signs of shrugging off the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent slump in the global economy. The Puerto-headquartered company has reported a significant rise in revenue in the last quarter that ended on June 27.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, a jump by 11 percent from the revenue generated in the corresponding quarter last year. A majority of those revenues were due to the international sales of iPads, Macbook as the coronavirus pandemic has forced firms across the world to opt for work from home for their employees.