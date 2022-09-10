Apple confirms iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library feature is delayed; to come later this year

Apple is delaying the release of iCloud Shared Photo Library feature in iOS 16 stating that it is “coming later this year” rather than when the mobile operating system refresh will be launched on September 12.

On Apple’s official website it has recently been added that iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library is “Coming later this year.” This is not it, the update for Apple tablets with the new iOS 16 will also be delayed and is expected to launch later as iPadOS 16.1.

On launch, the feature will allow up to five users to automatically share a collection of photos. There will also be an option to include all photos in the user personal library, photos from a specific date or it will allow including specific people

With this feature users will get equal permissions for making any type of additions which include adding, making changes in the photo, deleting photos, adding personalised captions.

This is not the first Apple has delayed a software feature like this. Last year, iOS 15 was launched without SharePlay, Find My support for AirPods and Universal Control. Later, the features came out one by one. However, this time iOS 16 does not have many features which are going to be pushed back.

Apart from this small update on the upcoming software, there is also a new feature about iPhone 14 this time that users based in the US won’t get the smartphone with a SIM card tray. Instead, Apple users will get to use two eSIMs at once.

