Apple confirms ‘High Power Mode’ for intensive workloads in 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max

It seems that the mode is limited to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that was launched earlier this week

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch: The new M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro having a 16-inch display would have a new ‘High Power Mode’ for intensive workloads. Basically, this setting would be available along with the ‘Low Power Mode’, which restricts the system performance when the battery level is low to provide an improved battery life. The ‘High Power Mode’ feature had first been spotted by MacRumors within the macOS code earlier this month, and this mode means that the performance of the new M1 Max chip would be virtually pushed to the maximum extent possible.

Also read | Elon Musk pokes fun at Apple over near Rs 2,000 ‘polishing cloth’

The feature had been spotted in the macOS Monterey beta code by MacRumors’ Steve Moser, and Apple later confirmed the feature. As per the code, it seemed that the new turbo mode would lead to better performance, but also a louder fan noise. Switching to the High Power Mode would let users get optimised performance so that resource intensive tasks are better supported.

It seems that the mode is limited to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that was launched earlier this week, and only for the model having the new M1 Max chip, and not the M1 Pro chip. In fact, even users going for the M1 Max chip-equipped 14-inch MacBook Pro would not get this feature.

Apple had on Monday launched the new lineup of its laptops with new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which as per Cupertino can help in enhancing the performance with much faster GPU performance and nearly six times the memory bandwidth as compared to the M1 chip that had been announced last year. The laptops are up for sale, and the actual performance of the new laptops will be seen in the coming weeks.