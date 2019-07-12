Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak criticises Facebook, urges people to get off it

“Who knows if my cellphone’s listening right now,” Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak wondered. (PTI Photo)

Facebook is not new to the controversies especially those surrounding privacy. There have been widespread allegations against Facebook over its reported handling of users’ data and sharing their data with third parties.

On the users part, there have been innumerable campaigns that aim to encourage people to stay away from Facebook for the lack of security and data privacy. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was one of those users who deleted their Facebook accounts after the news of Cambridge Analytica scandal stormed the internet last year.

Now, almost after a year after Wozniak deleted his Facebook account, he is encouraging people to do the same, that is if they like their data privacy.

In an interaction with TMZ, Wozniak questioned if the technology so many users have embraced might actually be working against them? Wozniak expressed his concerns over users’ privacy if some companies have been listening to private conversations over the cellphone.

“Who knows if my cellphone’s listening right now,” he wondered.

Wozniak did not outrightly deny the benefits that users may be getting from using Facebook. At the same time, he warned them against their presence on the social network and advised users to figure out a way to get off Facebook.

“You should figure out a way to get off Facebook,” he told TMZ.

He also advised tech companies to give people a choice and charge a certain amount to keep users data more secure and private. “Let me pay a certain amount and you can keep my data more secure and private,” he added.

Earlier in the year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his plans to create a messaging and social networking platform which puts privacy first.

Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, has been one of the most popular social media networks with more than two billion users worldwide.