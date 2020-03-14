Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

By: |
Published: March 14, 2020 4:41:27 PM

Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores.

Apple, China, Tim Cook, apple retail stores, coronavirus transmission, coronavirus outbreak, latest news on coronavirus“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement Friday. (Reuters photo)

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores.

“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates leaves board of directors; to devote more time to philanthropy
2Economists expect RBI to cut 50-75 bps before April
3Capital Infusion: New investors in Yes Bank, withdrawal curbs to be lifted soon