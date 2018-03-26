Apple Chicago Education event tomorrow: iPad 2018 model, iOS 11.3, and everything you should expect

Apple March 27 event will be hosted in Chicago

Apple has sent invitations for an event that it will host tomorrow, March 27 at 8 am PT, or 8:30 pm IST in Chicago. Apple’s Chicago event will be centred around students as the Cupertino-based giant is organising the event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep School. The March 27 event will be about everything that Apple wants to set in the classroom, lately because of the ramped up efforts by Google under its Classroom programme.

The Apple Chicago event is expected to see the unveiling of at least two new products – a new iPad 2018 model and Apple Pencil – and the iOS 11.3. The iPad lineup was revamped last year with the launch of a new iPad model with a 9.7-inch display. The iPad 2018 model is rumoured to bear a design similar to the iPhone X – with thin bezels but without the notch while retaining the 9.7-inch display. The new iPad model will be targeted at the students, so it will surely be low-specced, as well as low cost.

In addition, Apple is also said to launch a new Apple Pencil that will go with the new iPad model. The media invite sent by Apple has a brushed stroke similar to that of Apple Pencil. According to TechRadar, the company has sped up the production of Apple Pencil, hinting at the support for more compatible devices. However, it is not clear whether the Apple Pencil 2018 variant will have lesser features along with a low price point.

There is also some speculation that Apple could launch a new model to its MacBook line. There have been several reports earlier pointing to the launch of an ‘affordable’ MacBook with a price tag less than $1,000. The new MacBook model is said to take on Chromebooks that are low-cost, however, considering the tipped price point, it is nowhere close to being cost-effective for the students. A Bloomberg report quotes an Apple spokesperson as saying that the company won’t be probably ready to launch a MacBook model for “March 27 event”.

The iOS 11.3 is likely to be the highlight of the Apple Chicago event on March 27. Apple CEO Tim Cook in January said that the company will work towards giving iPhone users more control over their devices after the iPhone slowdown debacle. Later in February, the beta version, or the developer version of iOS 11.3 was released. The iOS 11.3 is expected to be officially announced at the event, mainly because the company wants to repair its image while announcing the new features that include Battery health, new Animoji, and Health Records among others.

There’s one more feature that is likely to be announced at the event – ClassKit. There have been very scarce reports and features known about it, however, recently a screenshot showed off the feature with the ability to sync with other apps. The feature is said to assist teachers in assigning homework and collect them virtually, which is also currently present in the Apple Classroom app. However, the ClassKit app is said to focus on it primarily. There are also some iCloud related announcements expected at the event. Finally, the iTunes U and Swift Playgrounds apps are also likely to be revamped at the event.