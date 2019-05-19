Apple CEO Tim Cook says his era has failed by over-debating climate change

Tim Cook told graduates at Tulane University that his \u201cgeneration has failed\u201d them by fighting more than making change on issues including immigration, criminal justice and, pointedly, climate change. \u201cWe\u2019ve been too focused on the fight and not enough on the progress,\u201d the Apple Inc. chief executive said Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. \u201cYou don\u2019t need to look far to find an example of that failure.\u201d He was referring to the Superdome, which sheltered thousands from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He then criticized, without naming, politicians who raise doubts about climate change or its cause, a group that includes President Donald Trump. \u201cI don\u2019t think we can talk about who we are as a people and what we owe to one another without talking about climate change,\u201d he said. Cook, 58, said the solution to climate change won\u2019t be found based on whose side wins or loses an election. \u201cIt\u2019s about who has won life\u2019s lottery and has the luxury of ignoring this issue and who stands to lose everything,\u201d he said. \u201cI challenge you to look for those who have the most to lose and find the real, true empathy that comes from something shared,\u201d Cook said. \u201cWhen you do that, the political noise dies down.\u201d