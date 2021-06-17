Apple CEO Tim Cook says Android has 47 times more malware than iOS, sideloading apps would destroy iPhone security

Tim Cook in an interview talked about multiple things from company values, business models to privacy. (Bloomberg Image)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said Google’s mobile operating system, aka Android has 47 times more malware than iOS, the operating system that powers Cupertino’s iPhones and by extension, the iPad (as iPadOS). Cook made the startling revelations during an interview with digital video platform Brut.

Cook said that iOS has been designed in such a way that all the apps are reviewed before being added to “one” App Store. He further said that this tight curation keeps the Store free of malware. Apple has received positive feedback from customers who seem to value this effort, Cook said, making Cuertino’s resolve to “stand up for the user” paramount.

Apple is currently caught in the middle of a court trial where Epic Games Inc has alleged that Apple users and developers are “trapped” in an anticompetitive marketplace through apps that run on its ubiquitous phones. Apple on the other hand has called this a “fundamental assault” on its business model.

As the verdict date nears, Cook in a wide-ranging interview has talked about multiple things from company values, business models to privacy. Cook asserted that the iPhone maker will continue to give importance to privacy as a basic human right as they have for decades now. Revisiting Steve Jobs’ principles he said the Apple founder wanted privacy rights for his customers to be something where they know what they are signing up for and get their permission repeatedly before accessing their phone. “We have always tried to live up to that” Cook maintained.

When asked about regulatory scrutiny, Cook said Apple would support further expanding privacy-related regulations. As an example of the latter, he said “the current DMA language that is being discussed would force sideloading on the iPhone.” He added that this would destroy the security of the iPhone and its privacy initiatives that are there in Apple’s App Store where App Tracking Transparency and privacy nutrition level would not exist anymore.

About future products, Cook reiterated the company’s focus on integrating AI and AR technologies. Cook finds AR as a technology that can enhance and enrich people’s lives in a broad way. The company will be working with AR for iPhones and iPad first to find out where that goes in terms of its other products.

Talking about AI, Cook said he is excited about AI’s ability to remove things that keep people down so that they can do work and free up leisure time