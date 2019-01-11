Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms ‘new services’ to launch in 2019: What iPhone, iPad, Mac users should know

Tim Cook has made a big announcement (Source: Reuters)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company will be making announcements for new “services” in 2019 in an exclusive interview to CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer. Although the Apple CEO did not say more on what kind of services the company will be coming with, Cook did hint that it was the long-awaited TV service.

At CES 2019, TV manufacturers have been making surprise announcements, and suddenly integrating Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features to let users cast any kind of content directly from their Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which also includes TVs rival operating systems from Google and Samsung. Samsung’s new TVs will also support iTunes, allowing users to access movies and TV shows.

It is being suggested that Apple might be gearing up with hardware manufacturers for its upcoming TV service as well.

In June 2018, Apple was reportedly spending over $1 billion on original TV content, however, there was no platform for users to watch it, reported The Verge. There has been a slew of reports about the tech giant that suggested that those original shows could debut in March 2019 and Apple device owners could access them for free.

While Apple CEO Cook hinted that the TV service is one of the “services” the company was planning, he did not reveal what the other services might be about.

Moreover, Cook also quashed the reports that said that the sales of iPhone XR have been disappointing, saying that iPhone XR was still the most popular iPhone every day since its launch. He also said that the wearables such as Apple Watch and AirPods are also bringing 50 per cent more money than the iPod at peak sales. Though it is not much of a surprise if Apple is compared from then and now.

It must be noted that, at present, Apple Watches are priced much higher than the iPods ever were.