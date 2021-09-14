Apple California Streaming Event 2021 LIVE Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 and more expected

Those keeping track would be aware, this is the time Apple normally reserves for its next iPhone.

Apple California Streaming Event 2021 day is here. Later tonight, more precisely at 10:30 PM IST, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unleash a flurry of new devices at its first big fall event of the year. Expectedly, it will be a digital event streamed straight from Apple Park. Those keeping track would be aware, this is the time Apple normally reserves for its next iPhone. We expect updates to last year’s iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Or in other words, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are most likely incoming.

Alongside the iPhone 13 series, Apple could also announce its next smartwatch, aka Apple Watch Series 7. There were reports that its seemingly new design and display tech could push Apple to delay shipping. Those rumours were laid to rest recently with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting the Apple Watch Series 7 was out of any potential production delays. Therefore chances are, it might be back on schedule. Whatever be the case, we will know soon enough.

The iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7 could be joined by the third-generation AirPods. Like the Apple Watch Series 7, we expect a major design refresh here as well something that could bring them up to speed with the AirPods Pro.

So, that was hardware. Apple is also expected to announce the roadmap of new software rollout for iPhone (iOS 15), iPad (iPadOS 15), Mac (macOS Monterey), and Apple Watch (watchOS 8) during its California Streaming event.

Apple California Streaming Event 2021: When and where to watch

The special Apple iPhone 13 event is scheduled to take place later tonight, September 14, at 10 AM PDT, which means that in India, it will kick off at 10:30 PM. It will be streamed on Apple’s website (apple.com) and will also be available on YouTube. You can watch it below.

Financial Express Online is bringing you every Apple announcement as it happens from California Streaming Event 2021 live. Stay tuned for all things Apple, including iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 and more.