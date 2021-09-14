Apple California Streaming Event 2021 LIVE Updates: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 and more expected

Apple California Streaming Event 2021 day is here. Later tonight, more precisely at 10:30 PM IST, the Cupertino-based tech giant will unleash a flurry of new devices at its first big fall event of the year. Expectedly, it will be a digital event streamed straight from Apple Park. Those keeping track would be aware, this is the time Apple normally reserves for its next iPhone. We expect updates to last year’s iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Or in other words, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are most likely incoming.
Alongside the iPhone 13 series, Apple could also announce its next smartwatch, aka Apple Watch Series 7. There were reports that its seemingly new design and display tech could push Apple to delay shipping. Those rumours were laid to rest recently with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting the Apple Watch Series 7 was out of any potential production delays. Therefore chances are, it might be back on schedule. Whatever be the case, we will know soon enough.
The iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7 could be joined by the third-generation AirPods. Like the Apple Watch Series 7, we expect a major design refresh here as well something that could bring them up to speed with the AirPods Pro.
So, that was hardware. Apple is also expected to announce the roadmap of new software rollout for iPhone (iOS 15), iPad (iPadOS 15), Mac (macOS Monterey), and Apple Watch (watchOS 8) during its California Streaming event.
Apple California Streaming Event 2021: When and where to watch
The special Apple iPhone 13 event is scheduled to take place later tonight, September 14, at 10 AM PDT, which means that in India, it will kick off at 10:30 PM. It will be streamed on Apple’s website (apple.com) and will also be available on YouTube. You can watch it below.
Financial Express Online is bringing you every Apple announcement as it happens from California Streaming Event 2021 live. Stay tuned for all things Apple, including iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 and more.
Highlights
Apple also has a bevy of other hardware that it is currently said to be working on including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the company's custom chips and a brand-new iPad Mini refresh with updated design and more. Whether or not we will get to see any of them, is something we will get to know in the next few hours.
Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple could announce the Apple Watch Series 7. The series is said to get a major redesign this year with flatter sides like the iPhone 12. But even more importantly, Apple is said to also bring a size refresh with the Apple Watch Series 7 getting larger 41mm and 45mm screen options. There could be new watch faces, but, there's not a lot of buzz around any new health features this year. So, fingers crossed there. Rounding off the event, we can also expect Apple to update the entry-level AirPods with a design that is said to be reminiscent of the AirPods Pro with a slimmer profile and a shorter stem.
The software driving the iPhones also gets a refresh at Apple's fall events, therefore the next major update to iOS, aka iOS 15, is expected to get an official release date for when it would be available for all users on September 14. It is currently available in beta. Similar updates for iPad, Mac and Apple Watch are also expected during the event. We're looking at iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8.
Rumour has it that Apple is looking to finally join the high refresh rate bandwagon this year, with the new batch of iPhones expected to pack faster OLED displays. All iPhone 12 models came with OLED panels with 60Hz refresh rate. The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to get LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panels like the Apple Watch bringing variable refresh rate to these 2021 iPhones. Whether or not the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will get this feature remains a mystery for now. Apple updated the design quite a bit with the iPhone 12 and chances are, the iPhone 13 may not look very different though a big change this year could be a smaller notch. Improved performance thanks to brand new Apple silicon and better cameras are almost always a given with a new iPhone something similar will be expected from the iPhone 13 as well.