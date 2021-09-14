Apple California Streaming Event 2021 is hours away! When, where to watch and what to expect

Apple, which has never been fond of leaks and tips, has managed to cut down the leaks this year.

Apple California Streaming Event 2021: Apple’s big event – the one that is going to mark the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup – is merely hours away, and the anticipation is keeping us on our toes! The event is called ‘California Streaming’, the invites for which were sent out by Cupertino last week, as per usual practice of sending out the invites a week or so in advance. Well, because it is Apple and because the rumour mill never stops, leaks have informed us what can be expected at the event. However, Apple, which has never been fond of leaks and tips, has managed to cut down the leaks this year. Still, here’s everything you need to know about the Apple California Streaming Event 2021!

Also read | iPhone 13 rumour round-up: From faster chip to improved cameras, everything we know so far about Apple’s 2021 iPhones

Apple California Streaming Event: When and where to watch

The event is scheduled to take place today, September 14, at 10 am PDT, which means that in India, the event is set to begin at 10:30 pm. Just like what has been happening since the beginning of 2020, this event will also be held virtually and live streamed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To watch the event, users can head to Apple’s website, or go to the official YouTube Channel of the tech giant. Users would be able to set up a reminder to get a notification when the event goes live. Moreover, the keynote address can also be viewed on Apple TV by users who have it, and post the conclusion of the event, it would be available to view any time on the Apple Podcast app.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple event 2021: What to expect

At the event, users can expect the launch of Apple’s new iPhone lineup, likely called the iPhone 13. The series has been tipped to have four models, much like the iPhone 12 lineup announced last year – the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The biggest upgrade in the phones is said to be the camera – it is said that the phones could have larger camera sensors that would absorb more light. It is also reported that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could have ultra-wide cameras.

Apart from the iPhone, Cupertino could also announce the next Apple Watch – the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple has been upholding the tradition of announcing the new watch in September, and it is expected to follow it this year as well, but earlier this month, reports of manufacturing issues causing delays in production had popped up, which could lead to the watch not being launched today. The Watch is up for its first design revamp since 2018, and it is likely to have flatter edges and bigger screens. Ironically, it is this design itself that is reportedly causing delay in production. Still, even if it is to launch today, the watch is not likely to get any major health upgrades.

The new AirPods (likely being called AirPods 3) are also expected to be launched at the event, and it has been said that they would be similar to AirPods Pro as far as looks are concerned. However, the wireless charging case is expected to have a 20% larger battery as compared to the second generation AirPods, while batteries in the AirPods themselves are likely to be the same size as those in AirPods Pro. They are also likely to offer better bass and low ends.