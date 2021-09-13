Apple California Streaming event 2021: From iPhone 13 to Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3, everything to expect

The most anticipated announcement is regarding the new iPhone lineup.

Apple event 2021: Apple’s 2021 event is scheduled for tomorrow, September 14, 2021, and the anticipation is rife as to what Cupertino might announce. Though several purported leaks have given an idea as to what to expect, Apple is known to be secretive and might just surprise us with what it announces. Still, Financial Express Online brings you a round up of what can be expected at Apple event 2021 – from new iPhone (likely called iPhone 13) to new AirPods and Apple Watch!

Also read | Apple has an advisory for motorcyclists: Doing this may damage your iPhone camera

iPhone 13: Models and features

It is expected that the iPhone 13 lineup will have four models – the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As far as the screen sizes are concerned, the lineup is tipped to be similar to the models that Cupertino had released in 2020 – the iPhone 12 lineup.

However, the feature that is said to be the showstopper in the new iPhone lineup is the camera, and it is expected to be the biggest design change.

It is also said that the iPhone 13 Pro models would have a 120 Hz ‘ProMotion’ display similar to that of the iPad Pro. Apart from that, just like the iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 series is also likely to have 5G connectivity.

What else to expect?

While the most anticipated announcement is regarding the new iPhone lineup, Cupertino is also likely to launch the new Apple Watch and the next AirPods – AirPods 3.

The next Apple Watch (likely called Apple Watch Series 7) is tipped to have the first design change since the series released in 2018, with rumour mill suggesting that it would have a flat edge. The sizes of the two models are also expected to increase by 1mm each, going up to 41mm and 45mm.

Meanwhile, the AirPods 3 are expected to have a look similar to that of the AirPods Pro.

What is also expected, in tune with what Cupertino does every year, is the release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 a few days ahead of the beginning of the sale of the new iPhone models.