Apple brings zero vulnerability fix with iOS 16.1

Apple rolled out an iOS 16.1 update alongside iPad OS 16.1, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 on Monday. The Cupertino’s tech giant has unveiled iOS 16.1 which includes a fix to a zero-day vulnerability. To those unaware, zero-day vulnerability refers to the exploits which are identified by external sources before the original development team; therefore, in this case, the external sources team gets aware of the issue way before the original development team. Furthermore, as per the reports, this could be the eighth such zero day vulnerability.

Cupertino’s tech giant has labelled this zero day exploit as a kernel vulnerability found on “iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later” followed by stating its impact, ”an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

iOS 16.1 comes with a bunch of new features including Live Activities which are basically pinned notifications to lock screen which show live updates of ongoing activities – delivery app tracking, sports scores, etc. Cherry on the cake is its integration with Dynamic Island.

Other features include the redesigned battery percentage icon – and the battery percentage icon will also be visible on iPhone models which weren’t displaying it even after iOS 16.

How to install iOS 16.1?

iOS 16.1 is available for all the eligible iPhone models (iPhone 8 and later). Therefore, users need to navigate Settings > General > Software Update and Download and Install.

It is recommended that users should first backup their data before proceeding to update. There should be enough room for the upgrade to download. And, users must charge their iPhone to at least 80% capacity and connect to Wi-Fi before proceeding with the download.