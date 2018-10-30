Apple brings Group FaceTime and new emoji to iPhones, iPads

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 9:39 AM

Apple has brought Group FaceTime with up to 32 people simultaneously and over 70 new emoji to iPhones and iPads via iOS 12.1.

apple, Group FaceTime, iPhones, iPads, apple emoji, FaceTime, FaceTime chat, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, industry newsGroup FaceTime is integrated into the Messages app, making it easy to start a Group FaceTime right from a group iMessage chat. (Reuters)

Apple has brought Group FaceTime with up to 32 people simultaneously and over 70 new emoji to iPhones and iPads via iOS 12.1. FaceTime changed the way people communicate and share important moments and “now with Group FaceTime, it’s easy to chat with more people than ever before, from two to 32 people”, Apple said in a statement late Monday. iOS 12.1 also brings Depth Control in real-time preview and Dual SIM support to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR customers.

Group FaceTime is integrated into the Messages app, making it easy to start a Group FaceTime right from a group iMessage chat. “If people in a conversation have already started a FaceTime session, Messages shows the active call in the conversation list and inside your conversations,” said Apple. FaceTime now uses on-device intelligence to display the most prominent speakers on the call, automatically highlighting the current speaker by bringing them to the forefront.

It automatically sizes each person’s image depending upon how active they are in the conversation, based on duration of speech, volume and even motion. “Participants who are not active will appear at the bottom of the screen until they speak. A simple tap also brings a participant front and centre,” Apple added.

When calling more than one person, FaceTime displays a notification that lets you instantly join a call without being disruptive. More than 70 new emoji have come to iPhone and iPad with iOS 12.1. New emoji will also be available on Apple Watch and Mac with a free software update. With iOS 12.1, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR gain Dual SIM support, featuring a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple brings Group FaceTime and new emoji to iPhones, iPads
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition