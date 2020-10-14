Apple brings back MagSafe charging with iPhone 12 series and we can’t be more excited

MagSafe products would be sold separately.

iPhone 12: As Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 series on Tuesday, all eyes remained on whatever the smartphone giant had in its arsenal. During the ‘Hi, Speed’ event, among other major revelations came through Apple’s continued dedication towards making its products environment friendly. Therefore, Apple has removed its power adapter and earpods from the in-box accessories. However, it has brought to the users an alternative way for charging their iPhones. Apple has marked the return of its classic MagSafe – only this time, it is not for its MacBooks, but for the iPhone 12 series.

In a statement on its blog announcing the features of the iPhone 12 series, Apple said that the MagSafe would be improving on the iPhone’s wireless charging technology, to make the experience better and the charging more efficient. The MagSafe brand would also be introducing a few accessories that would be easily attachable to the iPhone 12 Pro models.

The MagSafe charging cord includes an array of magnets around the charging coil for wireless technology. The product has been designed to optimise the alignment, so that it fits perfectly on the phone every time. The chargers provided by MagSafe would include Charger for iPhone and Dual Charger for both iPhone and Apple Watch. Apart from that, it would also include clear, leather and silicone cases that would easily snap onto the back of the iPhone, as well as a leather wallet.

However, the MagSafe products would be sold separately and would not be included in the box with iPhone 12 series.

MagSafe had been introduced for laptops to ensure safety of the MacBooks. Since the MagSafe chargers attached to the laptop through a magnet, any considerable force on the cord caused the charger to detach from the laptop. So in case someone stepped on the charger cord, the charger would disconnect rather than pulling the laptop with it. It was later replaced in 2016 with USB-C MacBooks.

MagSafe products: Price and availability in India

In India, the MagSafe Charger would be available from October 16 at Rs 4,500. Information regarding the pricing and availability of the MagSafe Duo accessory is not yet out. The silicon cases would be available for iPhone 12 series in eight colours, apart from the clear case, and each of them has been marked at Rs 4,900. These cases would also go on sale from October 16. Meanwhile, the leather wallets would be out for sale starting November 6, but the price is unknown. Apart from this, the snap-on leather wallet would also go on sale starting October 16. It would be available in four colours, and has been priced at Rs 5,600.