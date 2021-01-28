Apple beats Samsung to become world’s biggest smartphone seller: IDC

Apple also took the top spot from Samsung Electronics in the fourth quarter.

Apple is now the world’s biggest seller of smartphones as its shipment surged around 22 per cent in the fourth quarter. Data from research firm IDC showed that the iPhone maker cornered almost a quarter of the global smartphone market after its shipment surged to a record 90.1 million phones in the last quarter. However, the shipment for Huawei has plunged as sanctions imposed by the United States against it took effect.

The launch of various models and a new design scheme paired with 5G for the iPhone 12 lineup helped the company to tap the increase in demand for upgrades, especially in China. iPhone 12 is the first 5G enabled phone offered by the tech giant.

The shipment data comes after the California based company reported USD 111.4 billion in revenue for the first time because of record holiday quarter sales. According to reports, the company’s sales surged 57 per cent in Greater China, including Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple, told Reuters that the company had two of the best three selling smartphones in Urban China. He said that an upgraded lineup of smartphones set an all-time record in China.

Apple also took the top spot from Samsung Electronics in the fourth quarter. The South Korean smartphone maker sold 73.9 million devices in the quarter, giving it a market share of 19.1 per cent. But the one who suffered the major loss was Huawei. The shipment fell to 32.3 million from once a record high market share of 42.2 per cent.

Trouble started mounting for Huawei after the previous US administration blacklisted the company on national grounds. This prevented overseas companies from providing semiconductors and other key parts to the Chinese tech powerhouse.

According to the IDC report, the company now ranks at number 5 as compared to the No. 2 rank it had just two quarters earlier. But as per the ranking of research firms Counterpoint and Canalys, Huawei is at No. 6. Going by this ranking, this is the first time in years when it is nowhere in the top five positions.