Apple asserts commanding lead in tablet shipments in Q2 2021, latest IDC figures show

In 2020, Apple refreshed the iPad Air, while launching an upgraded version of the iPad Pro earlier in 2021. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Apple shipped 12.9 million iPads during the second quarter of 2021, according to estimates provided by the International Data Corporation (IDC). The data asserts Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments during a post-earnings conference call last week that Q2 of 2021 was the company’s most successful quarter for the iPad in nearly a decade. According to IDC’s worldwide tablet shipment figures, the Cupertino-based company has a huge lead over other manufacturers in the segment. In 2020, Apple refreshed the iPad Air, while launching an upgraded version of the iPad Pro earlier in 2021. It is now expected to update the iPad Mini.

Samsung, which shipped 8 million units during the quarter, is Apple’s nearest competition in the segment. Galaxy Tab S7 boasts fantastic hardware and brilliant OLED screens. However, Android’s mediocre selection of applications for tablets leave them hamstrung. Lenovo, which still releases many popular Chrome OS tablets and Chromebooks, shipped 4.7 million units during the quarter and took third place. Amazon finished the quarter in fourth place, having shipped 4.3 million units of its Fire tablet.

Interestingly, Apple shipped more tablets than Samsung and Lenovo combined in the last quarter, showing Cupertino’s sheer dominance in the category.

As people adapted to remote education and work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, shipments of PCs and tablets have surged. According to the IDC data, Chromebook shipments surged 68.6 per cent on year to 12.3 million units in the June quarter. It said while the quarter wasn’t the record-breaker that the two previous quarters had been, it wasn’t too far off.

It does, however, point to a likely slowdown in Chromebook and tablet sales due to the ongoing chip shortage. With more people likely to return to classrooms or workplaces, consumer demand is also likely to ease. Apple itself said during the post-earnings conference call that supply constraints could be a detriment to iPad sales in the next few months.