Apple Arcade with over 100 free games released ahead of official launch date

The gaming service will have more than 100 games which will be available on different devices like the iPhone, iPad, Macbook, Apple TV, and iPod touch. (Image: Apple Website)

Apple fans waiting for the Apple Arcade can rejoice as the gaming service is now available. The gaming service which was supposed to launch on September 19, is already available for users who are currently using the beta version of the iOS 13. Apple Arcade will be launched officially in over 150 countries alongside iOS 13 on September 19. Apple customers who are currently using iPhone 6S or later will be able to use Apple Arcade gaming service on their devices.

Apple Arcade will give Indian fans the option of using the gaming service for free on a one month trial basis. However, after that Apple Arcade will be available for a monthly subscription of Rs 99 per month in India. The gaming service is claimed to have more than 100 games, which will be available on different devices like the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple TV, and iPod touch. The new iOS 13 will be available on iPhone 6S and phones that have released after that.

The Cupertino based tech giant has a competitor in the market for the Apple Arcade and that is the Google Play Pass. Right before the Apple event, Google shared a tweet in which it revealed that it will be launching the Google Play Pass soon, which is expected to be a gaming subscription. However, it is not clear when Google will launch the gaming service as they have not released anything officially regarding the same.

Apple Arcade is live (for now?) 3 days early pic.twitter.com/LOO9UA9XhM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 16, 2019

Earlier in the month, Apple in its annual event launched three new iPhones. The new iPhone 11 was launched with a dual-camera and is the successor of the iPhone XR, which was a big hit amongst fans across the globe. They also launched the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with three cameras on the rear end. The tech giant also revealed that the will be coming with their own streaming service that could give Netflix a run for its money. Apple’s streaming service, will launch on November 1, 2019.