Apple Arcade gets its biggest update ever with 30 new games including some ‘timeless classics’

Expanding its catalogue in a major manner, Apple Arcade has brought 30 new games. In another decision, the Apple Arcade also classified its catalogue of games into two new categories to help users search for their favourite game more conveniently. The gaming subscription service Apple Arcade is gaining traction amongst the users fond of gaming due to several features including sharing games amongst family upto 6 members, no advertisement streaming and fully unlocked exciting games.

The 30 new games which have been incorporated in the posse of Apple Arcade games include games like NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, The Oregon Trail and Star Trek: Legends among others. The two new categories under which the games will be classified for the users will be Timeless Classics and App Store Greats with the help of which users can conveniently reach upto their games without going through the whole catalogue of games. Including the latest 30 additions, the total games which are now part of the Apple Arcade catalogue has gone above 180 games.

So far as the 2 new categories of games are concerned, the Timeless Classics category includes games like Backgammon, Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, and Chess — Play & Learn. On the other hand, the Apple Store Greats includes many award-winning games including Threes!, Fruit Ninja Classic and Mini Metro.

The Apple Arcade which is a subscription-based gaming service is available for customers in a range of subscription plans starting from Rs 99/month. Also in order to tap new Apple customers who have bought a new Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Television receive upto three months of complimentary free services of Apple Arcade after they are charged just like normal customers.