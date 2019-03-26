Apple debuts Arcade, its new gaming service to let you play ad-free games without any extra costs

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 12:57 AM

Apple Arcade will be integrated into the App Store and will include more than 100 games exclusive to the service and Apple’s platform

Apple Arcade will be available later this year

Apple Inc. added gaming to its suite of new video, news, and credit card services, introducing the subscription program just days after Google unveiled a cloud-based gaming plan.

The service, called Apple Arcade, will be integrated into the App Store and will include more than 100 games exclusive to the service and Apple’s platform. The games will synchronize across iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and Apple TVs, and will work offline, the company said Monday during a presentation at its Cupertino headquarters. The service won’t launch until the fall and the company said it will disclose pricing at a later date.

Read | Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade launched at March 25 event

Stocks of gaming companies including Activision Blizzard Inc. dropped on the announcement of Apple’s entry into the $180 billion industry. The iPhone maker said it will back development costs of some games and “would work closely with creators.” The service will have no advertising, Apple said.

Read | Apple announces its very first credit card, the Apple Card

Alphabet Inc.’s Google last week announced its Stadia game-streaming service to let players access the action through the web instead of having to buy expensive consoles or personal computers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple debuts Arcade, its new gaming service to let you play ad-free games without any extra costs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition