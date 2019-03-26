Apple debuts Arcade, its new gaming service to let you play ad-free games without any extra costs

Apple Arcade will be available later this year

Apple Inc. added gaming to its suite of new video, news, and credit card services, introducing the subscription program just days after Google unveiled a cloud-based gaming plan.

The service, called Apple Arcade, will be integrated into the App Store and will include more than 100 games exclusive to the service and Apple’s platform. The games will synchronize across iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and Apple TVs, and will work offline, the company said Monday during a presentation at its Cupertino headquarters. The service won’t launch until the fall and the company said it will disclose pricing at a later date.

Stocks of gaming companies including Activision Blizzard Inc. dropped on the announcement of Apple’s entry into the $180 billion industry. The iPhone maker said it will back development costs of some games and “would work closely with creators.” The service will have no advertising, Apple said.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google last week announced its Stadia game-streaming service to let players access the action through the web instead of having to buy expensive consoles or personal computers.