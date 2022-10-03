Apple apparently has no plans to bring Touch ID to flagship iPhones despite testing it internally

With the launch of iPhone X in 2017, Apple bid a goodbye to Touch ID and shifted to Face ID functionality. The chunk of folks who preferred Touch ID over Face ID always seemed to be disappointed with Apple’s decision. It was also rumoured that Apple could bring back the Touch ID to its iPhones, but a report from Bloomberg says that although Apple has been testing to add Touch IDs back to the iPhones but it’s unlikely Apple may do this anymore.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has tested in-screen Touch ID for the iPhones as well as tried placing it to the power button, as seen on the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Gurman says in his latest edition of Power On newsletter that there have been discussions within Cupertino’s tech giant about bringing Touch ID back to high-end iPhones. He claims that Apple has tested in-screen Touch ID as well as on the power button.

One of the many possibilities Gurman believes could come true is that Apple may move Touch ID to the power button on budget iPhones – like iPhone SE.

There is a section of society; who prefers to use Touch ID instead of Face ID – when you touch the sensor, it gives you a higher sense of unlocking. However, there are certain drawbacks of Touch ID as well: On an iPhone with TruDepth sensor, you have an option to not show your notifications on lockscreen when the iPhone is locked and with Face ID – you can just have a look at the screen and it would unlock the device – allowing you to have a glance at the screen.

In Touch ID’s case – it would take you straight to the homescreen and the user may have to swipe down to read the notifications.