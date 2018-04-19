Apple App Accelerator teaches success to developers, young and old

A year since Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, opened the company’s accelerator in Bengaluru, the facility is preparing to train young developers in understanding the app business better. (Reuters)

Over the past year, the India App Accelerator at Yelahanka has mentored thousands of young local developers to create best-in-class applications. Now, Apple plans to start hosting "Business and Marketing" sessions that will help developers sell and market their apps. The initiative, which will start early summer, will help Indian developers understand the marketing aspect of the app business. The impact of the App Accelerator on the developer community in India has already been significant. This unique initiative, which is free and open to all

developers, has been received well. The developers we spoke to were clearly impressed at the way Apple’s in-house experts helped them improve the user interface, debug errors, localise apps and offered design feedback.

To ensure global standards for the apps coming out of India, the accelerator has focused on two key technologies—Swift, Apple’s language for building iOS apps, and its augmented reality developer kit, ARKit. The latter seems to be finding quite a few fans among developers in India. One app that stood out was Froggipedia which lets students learn the anatomy of frogs on the iPad without having to dissect the real amphibian. KJS Brar, CEO, Designmate, said, “We started two months back on the app (Froggipedia) with the help of Apple App Accelerator team. They helped us design the beautiful and intuitive user interface, enable seamless integration of ARKit, ensure the pressure sensitivity of Apple Pencil was put to good use and how to do the unity development.” The app created by the three-decade-old Ahmedabad-based animation house Designmate was first demonstrated at Apple’s education-focused event in Chicago last month.

Another developer using the facility, Ashwat Prasanna, is all of 10 years old. His conversion app Quickvert helps convert scientific units from metric to imperial. Prasanna said the accelerator helped him learn the Swift programming language, clean up his coding skills and take care of the user interface. “I started working on the app in December 2017 and it took me a week to develop the app. On the first day I fixed up the UI and most of the coding happened and throughout the next six days I created the structure of the app. And on the eighth day I submitted the app,” he explained. The boy is already working on a new app called Circuitdesks, again with help from the accelerator.

