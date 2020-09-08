Apple announces September 15 virtual event; iPhone 12 incoming?

Cupertino is readying the next iPhone, aka iPhone 12 for D-day.

Apple’s annual fall event, where it is likely to launch its new batch of iPhones, will be hosted virtually on September 15. Those keeping track will be quick to point out that this year’s iPhone event is happening later than usual. This is because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, same reason why Apple will also be shipping its upcoming iPhones later than usual – we already know that this is not happening in September at least.

Though Apple does not explicitly mention any product in its cryptic invite for the event, logic and history dictate that Cupertino is readying the next iPhone, aka iPhone 12 for D-day. The invite does come with a “time flies” tagline which suggests the event could be centered around the next Apple Watch. Whatever be the case, we are looking at new Apple hardware — whether or not it is going to be the Apple Watch Series 6 alone or more accompanying it is something that only will tell!

There are rumours of more products that may be also on the cards, including an updated iPad Air. As is usually the case, Apple is also expected to take the wraps off iOS 14, finally rolling it out of beta for iPhones (and iPads). The same will be true for other software driving its other products like the Mac. Speaking of which, Apple may also take the keynote as an opportunity to drop more details about its ARM-based Mac computers due for launch soon enough.

Apple is said to be readying as many as four new iPhones for 2020 boasting of OLED screens and 5G connectivity. Two of these iPhones are said to replace the iPhone 11, while the other two – the more premium iPhone 12s – are expected to replace the iPhone 11 Pro models. The lower tier iPhone 12s will reportedly come with a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch display while the high-end iPhone 12s (the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max) will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display. Bucking from the trend, all the iPhone 12 models are expected to pack OLED screens – Apple has so far reserved OLED for its top-tier iPhones only.

The Pro iPhone 12 models are also said to come with 120Hz high refresh rate display, like the iPad Pro, and they are also expected to come with triple cameras on the rear.

In terms of design, speculation is rife that the upcoming iPhones will come with updated aesthetics with squared-off outer frames, sort of like the one used in the new iPad Pro. Apple is highlighting the colour blue in its event invite hinting at the possibility of a blue iPhone 12, for all we know.

As for the upcoming Apple Watch, rumour has it that Apple may be gearing to launch not one but two new smartwatches this year. One of them is expected to be the successor to the Apple Watch Series 6 making it the high-end model, while another is said to be an updated version of the Apple Watch Series 3 which should ideally make it an affordable option in the company’s portfolio.