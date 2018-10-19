Apple announces October 30 event, new iPad Pro, MacBook Air models likely to launch

Apple is holding an event on October 30

It looks like Apple is not done with the launch announcements this year. The Cupertino-headquartered giant has said it will hold an event on October 30 where it is widely expected to launch the new iPad and MacBook Air models. Apple has stated that “There’s more in the making” in the media invites that don’t explicitly tell what’s on the cards but we have been treated to enough rumours this year so far to guess what products Apple is going to unveil.

The Apple October 30 event will be held in Brooklyn, New York at 10 am EDT, which translates to 7:30 pm IST. However, the invite this time is more creative than Apple has ever been about its logo. The October 30 event invite has the Apple logo with sketchings of people, buildings, and other things that point at the launch of Apple Pencil’s new features. There’s another invite that has black-and-white water droplets, suggesting the water resistance capability of the new iPad models.

While Apple never reveals what it’s going to launch, in its own fashion, the iPad Pro models this year are highly speculated to ditch the Touch ID button in favour of the Face ID unlocking method. Moreover, the new iPad Pro models will come with USB Type-C port to help streamline the entire new product lineup including the new iPhone models with USB Type-C. In addition to this, Apple is also highly likely to announce the refresh model of the MacBook Air, which has been longing for an update for a long time. The MacBook Air, being Apple’s ‘most affordable’ laptop, is expected to get faster processors, thin-bezel display, and other enhancements.

Apple launched the three new iPhone models at its September event along with the Apple Watch Series 4. The three iPhone models include – iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. While the first two went up for sale in India last month, the pre-orders for iPhone Xr begin today across online and offline retailers. The iPhone Xr starts at a price of Rs 76,900 in India.