Apple announces March 8 ‘peek performance’ event; likely to launch iPhone SE 3

Apple will hold its first big hardware event of 2022 on March 8, the Cupertino tech major announced today. The event, which carries the tagline “peek performance”, will likely see Apple launch a new iPhone SE and quite possibly, also an updated iPad Air model. The invite shared with the media features a multi-coloured Apple logo that could be representative of the colours of the upcoming devices.

Apple’s March 8 peek performance event will be virtual and streamed from Apple Park, and available to watch online at Apple.com. In India, the stream will be available starting 10:30 pm.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will launch the iPhone SE 3 at the event. This will be a low-cost iPhone, like the current iPhone SE launched in 2020, but bolstered by a new, more powerful chip and 5G connectivity. It will also come with improved camera hardware, the report adds. That said, the design of the new iPhone SE 3—or iPhone SE 2022—is said to be similar to the current model which is to say it will also have thick bezels and Touch ID biometrics.

Some online reports suggest, Apple might continue to sell the iPhone SE 2020 in markets like India possibly at lower prices, the way it does with the ageing Apple Watch Series 3. This should give budget-conscious buyers a good entry-point into the Apple-verse while also ramping up Cupertino’s volume share making it more competitive against the Chinese players.

Alongside the iPhone SE 3, Apple will reportedly also launch an updated iPad Air with a new chip and 5G. At the event, it could also provide more concrete information on iOS 15.4 rollout, the update that’s set to bring features like the ability to unlock Face ID-equipped iPhones and iPads with mask on.

Apple was also supposed to launch updated Mac computers with a new M2 chip in March, but chances of that happening at the March 8 peek performance event appear to be slim. Regardless, watch this space for our full coverage on everything that Apple announces at the event.

