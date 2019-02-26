Apple already feeling the heat? Co-founder Steve Wozniak ‘really’ wants a folding iPhone

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 5:56 PM

Wozniak is optimistic about Apple’s future, with the company branching out in a range of projects outside of its core iPhones market.

Huawei launched the world’s first foldable 5G phone at MWC Barcelona

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak doesn’t want to wait for a folding iPhone.

“Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as Touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone,” Wozniak said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone.”

Wozniak was referring to folding phones that competitors Samsung Electronics Co. and Huawei Technologies Co. recently introduced. Apple’s rivals have taken on its high-price strategy as their own, pricing their folding phones at $1,980 and about $2,600, respectively. Apple recently reported that iPhone revenue declined 15 per cent in the fiscal first quarter from a year earlier.

Read | Samsung, Huawei Double Down on Apple’s High-Price Strategy

Wozniak is optimistic about Apple’s future, with the company branching out in a range of projects outside of its core iPhones market. However, he still prefers “my Roku” to Apple TV.

“They just got so successful on the iPhone and that was their whole business for a long time,” he said. “Now they’re branching out so a lot of their businesses have been very good.”

Wozniak co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs and helped build the first prototypes of Apple computers. A bitcoin advocate, last year he joined a little-known crypto startup called Equi Capital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple already feeling the heat? Co-founder Steve Wozniak ‘really’ wants a folding iPhone
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition