Apple almost ready with its ARM-based custom processor for Mac, announcement expected at WWDC 2020

Apple reportedly has three ARM-based Mac processors in development.

Apple will reportedly announce that it is almost ready with its ARM-based custom processors for the Mac as soon as this month. According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple will reveal this big news at WWDC 2020 which kicks off virtually from June 22. Though Mac computers and laptops powered by Apple’s home-grown processors are not expected to arrive before 2021.

Apple had similarly announced its plans to switch to Intel processors (from PowerPC) for its Mac computers at WWDC 2005, with actual devices hitting the market next year, in 2006.

Apple has been relying on Intel processors for Mac for a while now, but over the years, it has been unhappy with their slowing performance gains, to put it lightly. A switch to ARM architecture and custom chips has been on the cards also, for a while now, with reports highlighting how Apple has been secretly working on its own chips going around for years.

The project is internally codenamed Kalamata, and Apple reportedly has three ARM-based Mac processors in development as we speak, at least. These processors will be based on the next iPhone’s (iPhone 12) A14 chip but tailored for MacOS, the software that drives Apple’s Mac computers and laptops. Apple is said to bring its entire Mac portfolio, including its high-end Mac PCs, under the ARM umbrella, thereby ending its long reliance on Intel. The move is not likely to have a big impact on Intel’s business but losing a premium client like Apple which is known to make only “premium” products specifically for professionals, is surely to hit its reputation.

If at all Apple makes some sort of announcement around its custom ARM processors for Mac at WWDC 2020, it would bring a much needed “kick” to Cupertino’s developer conference, which is otherwise going to be an online-only affair due to the ongoing pandemic scenario. Making an announcement in advance would give developers some time to optimize their apps for the new architecture.