Apple allows TRAI DND app on App Store, here is how to enable ‘Do Not Disturb’ app on your iOS devices

Months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) introduced its ‘Do Not Disturb’ app and Apple’s refusal to include it on its app store and iOS, the matter has apparently resolved with TRAI’s app finally going live on the Apple App Store as well as iOS devices with the latest version of the software. Now, Apple has approved the DND app, which is available for download on the App Store as ‘TRAI DND – Do Not Disturb’.

To enable TRAI DND app, Apple users needs to follow some steps:

Get ‘TRAI DND-Do Not Disturb’ from Apple store and you will be guided through a three-step process to register for or modify your preferences and after that, you can start reporting offending text messages and calls by giving the app the necessary permission.

You need to follow three steps to register for DND

1)DND Registration: Sign up for DND

2)Enable the DND extension on your phone

3)Report spam via your message/phone app

After completing the steps, you can report pesky text messages straight from the Messages app. Various options will be visible like, “Report Message” or “Report all Messages” at the bottom when viewing SMS from numbers not already in your contact list.

(Courtesy: appleinsider.com)

One can also report telemarketing calls from within the Phone app.

It is expected that TRAI DND will help Indian users to curb unwanted spam calls and messages by reporting them to their respective telecom service provider (TSP).

In July, after the telecom regulator has threatened to ban iPhones from India’s cellular networks if Apple did not approve its DND app by January 2019, the smartphone company had announced that its iOS 12.1 would have an extension that would allow users to block unwanted calls and messages.

In May this year, reportedly Apple was not opposed to an app which basically enables users to report unwanted calls and messages but it wants to do it in its own way and simply not give access to TRAI’s app. Meanwhile, TRAI at that point was not willing to back off from its stand.

In September 2017, Apple had approached TRAI for more consultation on the inclusion of the regulator’s DND application in its App Store. Apple had denied permission to the application as the app requires users to share personal information such as location, contacts, call logs, SMSs, etc, which is against the firm’s privacy policy.

TRAI had launched the DND app in July and it crowdsources information to identify telemarketers. The app assists a user in reporting spam SMSs and blocks pesky calls. The DND app allows mobile subscribers to report unsolicited commercial calls and messages to TRAI, which it may then analyse and take action against the offenders. TRAI app gets synced with the address book of a subscriber’s phone. However, Apple had maintained that its strict privacy standards do not allow any app to be synced with subscriber data.

In July only, after months being at loggerheads with Apple over the matter, TRAI passed a regulation that had given six months’ time to the company to allow access to the app or Apple devices would be disconnected from telecom networks in the country.