Apple allegedly working on new iPod model, 2019 iPhone models to sport USB-C

Apple could launch a new iPod touch model this year

When Apple CEO Tim Cook affirmatively confirmed to CNBC that the company is planning to launch new services in 2019, the speculations around Apple’s new streaming service were rekindled, involving analysts and industry experts to comment on how subscription services could be the turning point to garner revenues. After the dip in iPhone sales in China and other markets, Apple is poised to be focusing more on software, however, this could be partly true. A new report now suggests that Apple is working on a new model for iPod touch, in addition to doing away with the Lightning Port in favour of the USB Type-C ports on 2019 iPhone models.

As per a report by supply chain blog Macotakara, Apple is quietly planning an overhaul for its iPod touch that has nearly been disappearing from the markets – one of the reasons Apple discontinued reporting sales statistics for iPod, Mac, and other select hardware.

While the report does not specify how radical or incremental the new iPod model will be over the existing iPod touch model, it stresses that the iPod line is due for a revamp. The iPod touch was launched in 2015 and has not been updated in terms of design or specifications. However, Apple has made sure the iPod touch users continue to get the latest iOS versions alongside the latest iPhone and iPad models.

Moreover, the report suggests that Apple could be moving ahead with its overt plans to ditch the Lightning connector in favour of the USB Type-C port on the iPhone models that are likely to launch this year. Apple is reported to come up with three iPhone models this year again, after the sales debacle with the latest models. Apple cut down its Q4 earnings expectations due to the slowdown of the Chinese economy that ultimately impacted the sales of 2018 iPhone models in the market.

The arrival of USB Type-C port on 2019 iPhone models will follow the similar move on the iPad Pro models launched last year. It has been widely speculated that Apple will adapt to the industry-wide USB Type-C standard on smartphones for its multipurpose approach in terms of connectivity. Initially started as an experiment to provide easiness into the connectivity options on flagship and premium smartphones, USB Type-C is now percolating to the mid-range devices. However, it may take longer than expected for the designing team at Apple to finalise the implementation of the USB Type-C port on this year’s iPhone models.

According to the report, the iPhone USB Type-C has not reached the reference design stage. This could also mean that Apple may completely this year’s timelines and move the arrival of USB Type-C on iPhone models next year. In any case, the impending leaks and renders for the 2019 iPhone models should give an idea of what’s coming later this year.