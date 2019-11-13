Apple AirPods Pro bring active-noise cancellation, new design: Now available to buy in India

Apple has also stated that the Apple Airpods Pro delivers superior quality sound because of the built-in speaker technology alongside Adaptive EQ technology.

Apple AirPods Pro have been launched and will be available for customers in India starting Wednesday. The new AirPods from Apple are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, which is an upgrade over the first- and second-generation AirPods launched by the company. The Apple AirPods Pro is expected to be made available on Amazon and Flipkart today. However, customers who are interested in buying the Apple AirPods Pro can go to Apple’s authorised resellers in their city to purchase them.

AirPods Pro Price in India

Apple AirPods Pro are priced at Rs 24,900. The pricing of the older versions of the AirPods remains the same. The first generation and second generation of the Apple AirPods cost Rs 14,999. However, AirPods 2 with wireless charging case is priced at Rs 18,999.

AirPods Pro Features

The biggest feature that differentiates the AirPods Pro from the first- and second-generation AirPods is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new Apple AirPods Pro have the H1 chip, which has 10 audio cores and also supports everything from sound to Siri. It also boasts of transparency mode which allows users to enjoy their music but, also allows them to hear the surroundings. So, you won’t miss an important announcement if you are at the airport, or if walking on the street and somebody calls you out from the crowd, you will be able to hear it all. The new AirPods Pro is water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, which was not available in the first and second-generation of the Apple AirPods.

Apple claims that the AirPods Pro can last up to 5 hours of listening time. However, it is important to note that Apple has made this claim on the condition that the Active Noise Cancellation is turned off. It will last 3.5 hours once the Active Noise Cancellation is turned on according to Apple. Apple has also stated that the Apple Airpods Pro delivers superior quality sound because of the built-in speaker technology alongside Adaptive EQ technology. The AirPods Pro also have a different design, serving as a subject for numerous unsavoury memes on the Internet.