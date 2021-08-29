Apple admits some iPhones may have ‘no sound issues’, will repair them free of charge

Apple has announced that users facing problems would be able to get their phone serviced for free and has also set up a support page for 'No Sound Issues'

Tech giant Apple has launched a service programme for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices facing sound issues.

The Cupertino-based company has acknowledged user complaints regarding problems with the speaker during calls, and said the issue was only plaguing devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. This is Apple’s first service programme for the iPhone 12 series, which first hit the shelves in October.

Apple has announced that users facing problems would be able to get their phone serviced for free and has also set up a support page for ‘No Sound Issues’. The programme will only be extended to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices, manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The service programme has excluded the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices. Apple has announced that the programme would cover iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices that have been affected for a two-year period post retail sale.

According to Apple, the problem might arise due to failure of a component in the receiver module. According to the service programme page that Apple has set up: “Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues.”

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.”

The company has suggested that users of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices affected by the problem find an authorised service provider, get an appointment at a retail store, or get in touch with Apple Support for mail-in service. Apple has also recommended backing up the data on the iPhone before repair. It has also said any other damage such as cracked screen and other issues that might hinder the repair work would have to be fixed before.

The worldwide programme, however, does not extend devices’ standard warranty coverage. Apple has also said that it might restrict repair to the region of purchase or original country.