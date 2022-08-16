Apple planning to introduce ads on more apps, devices, says report

Apple could bring ads to more apps pre-installed on iPhones and other Apple devices, including Books, Maps, and Podcasts. The Cupertino-based tech giant has internally tested search ads in Maps that can display recommendations when searching for stores, restaurants, or other nearby businesses, Bloomberg reported.

The tech giant has a similar advertising model on the App Store — developers can pay to have their app promoted for particular queries such as ‘photo editor’ or ‘puzzle games’. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman noted that the Maps ads could work in a similar manner, with businesses paying for top positions on search lists.

Apple could introduce ads to its native Books and apps as well, Gurman reported, potentially allowing publishers to pay for in-app ad placements or to get their content placed higher in the search results. Like Maps, Books and Podcasts are ad-free at present.

While the App Store already boasts ads on the Search tab, Gurman believes Apple would expand ads to its Today tab and app download pages. Apple Insider, 9to5Mac, and MacRumors have all reported the same rumours. 9to5Google reported that ads on the Today tab would show up as larger cards with “Ad” placed beneath the app name. Ads on individual app pages would be highlighted in blue in the “You Might Also Like” section.

Gurman also reported on the potential for advertising on Apple TV Plus and said the company could follow Netflix in opting for a lower-priced ad-supported tier. At present, Apple TV Plus comes with a $4.99/month ad-free subscription model.

Ads on the App Store were first introduced in 2016. In September 2021, the tech giant started asking users if they wanted to enable the Personalized Ads appearing on the apps, in compliance with its App Tracking Transparency policy.

The policy allows users to disable tracking tools advertisers use for targeted ads. The move may also have contributed to Apple’s advertising sector growth as it has made businesses reconsider their advertising strategies.

Apple’s move to create more ad slots on the App Store — and possibly Podcasts, Maps, and Books — could signal an intent to expand its advertising business even further.