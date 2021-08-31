Apple acquires music streaming platform Primephonic, to launch dedicated classical music app in 2022

Primephonic will be absorbed into Apple Music's broader platform and cease to exist as a standalone service. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Apple has announced the acquisition of Primephonic, an Amsterdam-based classical music streaming service. The acquisition will help the Cupertino-based tech giant’s classical music service. Primephonic will bring greater focus on a genre that has been left lacking due to the generalised approach Apple Music has towards streaming.

Primephonic will be absorbed into Apple Music’s broader platform and cease to exist as a standalone service. The service will shut down permanently on September 7. In a statement, Apple said: “Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple Music and Beats Vice-President, said: “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Primephonic CEO Thomas Steffens said in the statement issued by Apple: “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners.”

“We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience,” said Steffens, also the co-founder of the service.

In an interview published last year, Primephonic’s Chief Technical Officer Henrique Boregio had said the service had launched in 150 countries. As opposed to more generalised streaming platforms, Primephonic also caters to an older demographic.

Boregio said most users of the service were above the age of 55, highly educated, and considerably well off.

Apple said of Primephonic: “Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.”

For now, Apple will offer existing Primephonic users a free, six-month subscription of Apple Music while it readies the new classical service.