Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) launched in India; here are all the specs and prices

Apple has launched an all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro in India. Unlike the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which was launched in India in November last year, the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 is essentially a hardware spec update to its predecessor. The biggest update however comes in the form of the keyboard. Unlike the last-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a scissor-style “Magic” keyboard.

With the launch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020, Apple has officially discontinued its much maligned butterfly keyboard.

Apart from that “important” keyboard revision, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro looks exactly like the old 13-inch MacBook Pro. Down to the number of connectivity ports as well as Apple’s hallmark Touch Bar. As is customary, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro packs faster hardware and 2X the storage across models. Though, it seems India isn’t getting the highest-end models as far as Apple’s website listing is concerned. The 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 can go up to 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 4TB SSD storage.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) India variants

In India, the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 will be available in two processor configurations. While the base model will ship with a 1.4GHz quad core Intel Core i5 Gen 8 (Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz) processor, the top-end model will come with a 2.0GHz quad core Intel Core i5 Gen 10 (Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz) processor.

The base model will be paired with 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM, while the top-end model will pack 16GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM. All the models will have Intel Iris Plus Graphics as standard. While the base model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 will be available with 256GB and 512GB SSD, the top-end model will come with either 512GB or 1TB SSD storage.

In terms of connectivity, the base model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 will come with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports plus a headphone jack. The top-end model will come with four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports plus a headphone jack.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) India prices

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) model with Intel Core i5 Gen 8 processor, 8GB RAM/256GB: Rs 1,22,990

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) model with Intel Core i5 Gen 8 processor, 8GB RAM/512GB: Rs 1,42,990

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) model with Intel Core i5 Gen 10 processor, 16GB/512GB: Rs 1,74,900

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) model with Intel Core i5 Gen 10 processor, 16GB/1TB: Rs 1,94,900

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) India availability

Apple says the 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2020 will be available for buying “soon” in India in silver and space grey via Apple Authorised Resellers.