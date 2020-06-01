  • MORE MARKET STATS

App that lets you find and delete made in China apps on Android phones goes viral in India

By: |
Published: June 1, 2020 3:20:26 PM

The app has received mostly positive feedback on the Google Play Store, with a 4.8 average. OneTouch AppLabs website also states the organization offers services in the development of Android and iOS devices and in the development of hybrid software.

The app has received mostly positive feedback on the Google Play Store (Image: Screengrab)

Remove China Apps, an Android app that claims to identify and remove China-made apps on your Android phone, has been going viral in India. The app is currently at the top spot of the top free app list for Google Play and has been downloaded by more than 10 lakh users since its launch on May 17. This development comes at a time when there is high anti-China sentiment in the world, triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, a border dispute between India and China, and more.

The Remove China Apps developers say the app is “designed for educational purposes” and allows users to “identify” the country of origin of other applications that are installed on their Android phones. However, as the name implies, it only recognizes apps created by Chinese firms, and users can uninstall them further by deleting China Apps if they so wish.

It's also noted that on May 17, the app went live on Google Play Store and has been downloaded by more than 10 lakh users since its launch.

People across the country are downloading the Remove China Apps and also influencing people in their contacts to do so as the anti-China sentiments are on the rise. Several controversies such as the YouTube vs. TikTok row, India-China border dispute, and the country’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spark this sentiment. Notably, a recent survey showed that 67 percent of Indians hold China responsible for COVID-19 pandemic spread.

