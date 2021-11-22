App Review: Find your lost pet with AI

The technology is powered by an advanced machine learning algorithm that constantly improves accuracy rate with the addition of more photos to its database.

Nowadays there’s an app for just about anything. We are not here to talk about the latest business productivity app or one for online shopping; there’s a high-tech, AI-driven free mobile app that offers a lost & found service that helps users find their missing pets with only a photo of the pet. The new app, called ForPaws, from MARS Petcare (a leading pet food company) uses bespoke facial recognition technology to help a wide network of kind pet lovers (parents and pet rescues in your city) quickly identify, locate, and reunite lost pets with their families.

The app uses a recent photo of the pet to create a Smart ID that is unique to them. In the unfortunate instance that a pet goes missing, ForPaws can use the photo to highlight unique facial features and visual characteristics of the pet, helping people in the ForPaws network connect lost pets with their families. The technology is powered by an advanced machine learning algorithm that constantly improves accuracy rate with the addition of more photos to its database.

Every festive season, many pets tend to get frightened and run away due to the bursting of crackers and other loud noises associated with the festivities. With the help of ForPaws, pet owners on the network can rely on the app’s AI-based image analysis to find their missing pet. Similarly, individuals who come across a lost pet can take a photo and find a match on the app if another user is looking for that pet. The app is initially launching in Bangalore and will be providing this service first for dogs before expanding to more cities and including more pets such as cats.

Personal-speak, it is a very thoughtful app that is user-friendly and easy to navigate. It is fairly simple to register and get started. It provides a smooth online experience and I feel it will be of great help for the pet owners. A must-have download for die-hard pet lovers from Google Play Store.